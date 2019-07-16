Bulldogs fly to victory

UP HIGH: Mitchell Hart goes for the big grab for the Brothers.

UP HIGH: Mitchell Hart goes for the big grab for the Brothers. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: In one of the last derby games left of the Wide Bay AFL seniors competition, Brothers Bulldogs proved they weren't going to be the Eagles prey.

Heading into the match Brothers coach Jack Sickerdick said despite having lost to the rival Bundy team previously, they had plenty of confidence for the weekend match and they just needed to execute properly.

And execute they did.

At full-time the Bulldogs had secured a 10-point lead, kicking 11 goals and 10 behinds to beat Across The Waves Eagles, 11.10-76 and 10.6-66.

Andrew Hatfield sprints towards the goals for the Brothers Bulldogs. Brian Cassidy

The Hervey Bay Bombers dominated in the opening match for the night, defeating ladder leaders Bay Power 19.10-124 to 11.9-75.

Playing the first match in the Wide Bay AFL double-header in Bundaberg, the Bombers got to a flying start kicking five goals in the first quarter.

This weekend the Eagles will take on the Hervey Bay Bombers at Norm McLean Oval at 4pm. Brothers and Bay Power have a bye.

Meanwhile the reserve grade will see Bombers come up against the Eagles and Maryborough Bears face Bay Power at 2pm.