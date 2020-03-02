Bulldogs down and almost out of finals as The Waves win

Bulldog Brandy Johnson takes the ball as she is pursued by The Waves Emily Howell on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: For The Waves everything returned to normal on Saturday afternoon against Brothers Bulldogs.

But now the season becomes harder for the Bulldogs.

The Waves kept their unbeaten record going against Brothers in the derby, winning by 24 points in the second clash of the year between the two teams.

This time, after the first ended in a draw, there was a result with The Waves wrapping up the result before half time.

The Waves kicked three goals and kept the Bulldogs scoreless to open up a 23 point lead.

The Bulldogs responded in the third quarter with two goals to reduce the margin to nine points but The Waves kicked away in the final term.

The Waves are now one game away from making the finals but could qualify next week if results go their way.

The Bulldogs now face a massive challenge to make the finals.

The side plays Bay Power, Hervey Bay and Gympie in the final three rounds and must win two or all three to make the finals.

All three wins should qualify them for the finals but Hervey Bay hasn’t been beaten all season, so that challenge would be tough.

If the Bulldogs beat Bay Power and Gympie then the side can make it as long as Gympie loses to Hervey Bay this week and The Waves in round nine.

If that happens the Bulldogs make the finals in third spot.

The Waves are second on the ladder, 10 points behind Hervey Bay which remains unbeaten after a win against Bay Power in the Fraser Coast derby.

The Bombers won by 52 points.

The Waves have the bye this week with Brothers to take on Bay Power on the Fraser Coast at 3pm on Saturday.