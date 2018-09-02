End is a new beginning for reborn Bulldogs

Lynne Anderson, the daughter of Canterbury patriarch Peter Moore poses next to a painting of her father after the Canterbury board elections, where it was announced she is set to take the place of Ray Dib as Chairman of the Bulldogs.

FOR Canterbury fans, it's the end of another season.

But to Bulldogs chair Lynne Anderson, it's only the beginning.

Six months ago, Canterbury were beset by boardroom turmoil and a salary cap balance sheet that was way out of whack.

Sunday afternoon, Anderson will arrive at ANZ Stadium unhappy with a second successive finals omission.

Yet she will also be buoyed by a season of great risk and reward and a final two months which has delivered fans four important wins from the past five matches.

And fittingly on Father's Day, Anderson will cheer on the 12th-placed Bulldogs as they attempt to beat Cronulla, knowing exactly what her dad, Peter 'Bullfrog' Moore, would be thinking.

"He'd be very proud that the boys have shown the Bulldogs resilience and dug deep until the end,'' Anderson said.

"I think he would be absolutely proud of someone like Dean Pay, who he brought in from the country (Dubbo).

"To see him leading the club now, I think he would have enormous pride.''

Off-contract at the end of next season, Pay will sit down with Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill and Anderson in the coming weeks to nut out a new deal which will allow the entire club to maintain an ingredient they have long craved - stability.

Last week's 38-0 thumping of St George Illawarra is the game that has left Bulldogs counting down until next season.

"I get it was only one game - but the number of messages I got from fans and members, who we had connected with along this journey, was very special,'' Anderson said.

Yet only a few months ago, most Dogs fans couldn't wait for 2018 to be over.

Around the June 30 transfer window, Anderson, Pay and chief executive Andrew Hill made the necessary calls to alleviate the club's salary cap pressure by letting Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye go to Cronulla and the Wests Tigers respectively.

Champion twins Brett and Josh Morris and Kiwi international Greg Eastwood will also play their final game for the club today.

In return, Pay has unearthed the club's future in Lachlan Lewis, Rhyse Martin, Ofahiki Ogden and Reimis Smith.

"They're tough decisions and they're ones that you have to be strong about,'' Anderson said.

"We've got a longer term plan and once we realised things needed to be changed, we stuck to our plan.

"That meant some hard yards and we knew that when we came in. We know the road that we want to be on.''

The Dogs will publicly announce the signing of Penrith rising star Corey Harawira-Naera on a four-year deal within days.

The 23-year-old's signing won't be the last.

However, Harawia-Naera's arrival will prove crucial to Pay's strategic attempt to sprinkle further class in a strong pack and to a squad that is flush with raw and exciting young talent.

Anderson recalls a quote from a fan during the board elections earlier this year.

"I'd love a premiership, but I'd love a proud club back even more, is what one fan said to me and that's what we wanted to return to the Bulldogs - react for and from the club to our supporters,'' Anderson said.

"That's really an important part of being a Bulldog.''

But Anderson's 2019 ambition for the Bulldogs is clear.

"At Canterbury, we set the bar high and we do expect to make the finals,'' Anderson said.

"I'm sure the boys would absolutely except this - the club wants to be in finals footy.

"We'll be aiming for that next year.

"This is Canterbury, the fans expect it and certainly the players expect it.''

