BULL IS LEAPING TO NEW HEIGHTS: Potter claims rare feat

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg's Aiden Potter lived the dream of every basketballer on Saturday.

Potter became the first ever player in the new Central Queensland Basketball League to score a quadruple double in the Bulls 109-45 win over Maryborough in the semis.

A quadruple double is where a player scores double digits in four out of five categories that basketball games keeps statistics in.

These include points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

In the NBA only four players have ever done the feat with the first player to ever achieve it, Nate Thurmond, saying the achievement takes great defence and attack.

Potter scored 41 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 steals in the victory that now sees the Bulls host the grand final this week against Hervey Bay.

"I went the whole game like normal, just focusing on scoring for my team,” Potter said.

"When it came to three quarter time the stats keeper grabbed me and said 'Aiden you are one rebound and three assists away from a quadruple double.'

"I didn't make a big deal about it, I just wanted to go back into the game and keep doing what I was doing.”

But Potter did and got the job done in the final quarter, getting what he needed.

"I mainly just tried to drive to the basket, let the defence come to me and set up my teammates for easy shots (and assists),” he said.

"My favourite moment (of it all) was when the announcer was counting the stats to go.

"As soon as I got it he was like 'everyone give it up to Aiden Potter' and everyone started clapping.

"It was one of the happiest moments that I've lived in so far.”

For Potter it also made up for a terrible week personally.

"I hadn't had a good week leading up to the game,” he said.

"So I was entering the game thinking that I was going to end the weekend strong.

"I felt like I came into the game with more energy.”

Potter said he credited the achievement to his coach Mick Catlin, with his tactics helping him to get the steals required.

He is now hoping the side can complete the season in the perfect fashion with the inaugural title.

"It's been really fun playing every Saturday night,” he said.

"Just getting some extra games has been great in the competition.”

The Bulls will face Hervey Bay after the side defeated Cooloola 100-70.

Bundy Basketball Stadium will host both finals after the Bears won on forfeit over Cooloola to make the women's final. The finals start at 5pm.