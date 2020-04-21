‘Bull’ has a passion to help others

Bundaberg's Francisco Paez is all smiles after completing his certificate at IMPACT during some tough times in his life.

‘I AM not going to stop, I’m like a bull.’

Bundaberg’s Francisco Paez is not worried about every obstacle he faces, instead he runs at them head on.

And he’s making sure he lives his fullest life.

Mr Paez just completed a Certificate III in Individual Support (disability) at IMPACT Community Services so he can work with those less fortunate.

It followed doing some work at Reclink, which inspired him to get the certificate so he could continue to work there and move forward.

Reclink provides sport and art programs to those with a disability.

But Mr Paez’s journey to get the certificate wasn’t without drama.

The 54-year-old has been battling cancer and trying to complete the certificate just as the coronavirus outbreak was happening.

Thankfully, he was able to complete the final parts before much of the country was shut down.

“Persistence is the key to everything,” Mr Paez said.

“You look for a door and then another one until another opens up.”

It’s a philosophy Paez has had to use over and over again.

He is now free of cancer and has had 26 successive tests of the cancer coming back as negative.

“Every time you go for a test you are concerned if it will return,” he said.

“Thankfully it hasn’t.”

Mr Paez is now dealing with another setback, his family impacted by COVID-19 in Spain.

Despite being an Australian citizen, Mr Paez has family there including his mother and other family members and was living there up until 2018 before he came back.

“We do communicate through WhatsApp,” he said.

“But I can’t say all my family is clear.

“My uncle, 81, we are worried for him who has the coronavirus.

“We are concerned but he’s not in intensive care, so that’s a good sign.

“We are hopeful he can come out okay.”

To top it all off Mr Paez now has a broken foot, which he is recovering from.

“I was celebrating my Cert III,” he said.

“Then I took two or three steps forward and broke my foot.”

He will now be out for a few weeks, which he said would be perfect as everyone self isolates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It also gives him time to dream and take on his next goals.

He has already applied online for another course so he can become a local area co-ordinator in the region to help more.

“My CEO asked me in five years what do I want to be, my response was ‘in your chair’,” Mr Paez said.

“It’s not intentional to steal his job, I’m not interested in his chair, I’m just aiming for as high as I can.

“If you aim for a moon, you’ll at least hit a star if you miss.”

Mr Paez is someone who is happy with everything in life despite the negativity.

“All this that I’ve done has been through the love of a girlfriend,” he said.

“Her family has been a big support and it helps a lot.

“If anyone needs to talk my email is ecosolverde@gmail.com.

“We are at times of need, people can feel down so it is good to have some positive attitude sometimes.”

