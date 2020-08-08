Building success: See the projects awarded top gong

Winner of the 2020 Wide Bay Burnett House of the Year – Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes for Casa Bianca. Photos: Master Builders Qld.

Wide Bay builders have constructed a reputation of excellence for themselves at the this year's Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett Housing & Construction Awards.

The livestreamed event saw more than 30 builders, projects and individuals from Hervey Bay to Agnes Water recognised for their work in the industry.

From the Casa Bianca home in Innes Park North to the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, Bundaberg projects were well and truly on show.

Bundaberg-born and bred builders, Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes took home the top honours of House of the Year for their Casa Bianca build in Innes Park North.

The Italian-inspired mansion was also awarded best Individual Home $1.26 million - $2 million.

The Kleidon team further cemented their status as sustainable builders, picking up the award for Excellence in Sustainable Living for the same project - a feat they also achieved in 2018 for their Aura 270 home in Bargara.

The judges said upon entering the home, "you are taken on a visual journey starting with the carefully-handcrafted wrought iron sweeping staircase, grand chandeliers and marble-style floor tiles, leading you beyond to the full floor to ceiling fixed glass atrium encasing a water feature".

"The spaces in this grand home flow effortlessly with thoughtful architecture evident within every element," the judges said.

"The epitome of resort-style living, Casa Bianca has breathtaking ocean views that extend across the uninterrupted landscaping and capture the sea breezes and is well worthy of this award."

The new Mon Repos Turtle Centre by Murchie Constructions was recognised as the Project of the Year and for best Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million.

The centre provides the region with a contemporary eco-tourism experience, highlighting the conservation and research programs that are critical to the survival of the endangered loggerhead turtle population.

The judges said this project was unique, requiring considerable expertise and quality craftsmen/tradesmen to complete.

BUILDING SUCCESS: Winner of the 2020 Wide Bay Burnett Project of the Year – Murchie Constructions for Mon Repos Turtle Centre. Photos: Master Builders Qld.

"This structure provides discovery and learning material for the general public as well as scientific research facilities for Rangers in conservation programs," the judges said.

"It is a credit to all construction personnel involved in this project.

""Excellent use and integration of organic and inorganic building materials blending into the environment."

Murchie Constructions were also recognised in the Education Facilities up to $10 million category for their St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten project in Bundaberg - a build that took just 16 weeks to complete, just in time for the beginning of the school year for 2020.

The coveted President's Award was nabbed by Hervey Bay builders, NH Homes, for their stylish, yet functional Peppermint project, which was additionally recognised in the best Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000 category.

While WK Projects' work on Stage 2 of Bundaberg's Indigenous Wellbeing Centre snagged them three awards, including Health Facilities up to $20 million, Excellence in Energy Efficiency and Environmental Management and Excellence in Workplace Health & Safety.

The project was applauded by the judges for its inclusion of Aboriginal Elders' input and for its use of best-practice energy efficiencies and water management.

Master Builders' Wide Bay Burnett regional manager Ian Langer, congratulated the winners across all 33 categories.

"In today's climate, where so much is uncertain, recognising the great work that is done in our industry is so important," Mr Langer said.

"We had to do things a little differently for our Housing and Construction Awards this year, but I'm pleased to see that the Wide Bay community banded together.

"We have seen some exceptional projects this year, from tourism facilities, community centres and educational hubs, to beautiful seaside abodes and modern mansions.

"It's proof that Wide Bay builders are built tough and can continue to shine, despite the pressures COVID-19 is putting on our industry."

In the individual category, Gillian Tulk from Steeline Roofin Spot (Bargara) won the Women in Building awards, while the Residential Trade Contractor of the Year went to David J Snodgrass T/A Q-TileRite for She Oak Display (Bargara).

The Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year was awarded to McHugh Steel Pty Ltd for Macadamias Australia Tourism Facility (Bundaberg).

