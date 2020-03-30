Building connections amid virus outbreak

EVERYTHING IS AWESOME: Riley and Declan McMaster’s stepfather Mick Lawrance has created a 30-day LEGO challenge for local kids.

SCHOOL holidays are just around the corner and with isolation restrictions still in place, one Bargara man is thinking outside the ‘toy-box’ to keep the kids entertained.

Bargara local Mick Lawrance has set up a Facebook group for school-aged children to participate in a 30-day LEGO challenge.

Starting today at 9am and for the remainder of the month, LEGO challenges will be posted to the group each weekday.

“I was looking for some way to support the community at this difficult time and I believe we need to maintain calm and familiar routines for our children at this turbulent time,” Mr Lawrance said.

“LEGO is probably something that most kids have played with over the years and it provides an opportunity to be creative, as well as design, construct and celebrate achievements.”

The step-dad-of-two, Riley, 10 and Declan, 6, said it was important for children in the community to continue connecting and socialising with friends during this time.

“At the heart of it and biologically, we are social beings who thrive on human connection and our children are no different,”

“I believe it is important to maintain social connections for our children as it maintains some normality, eases worry about their friends and combats loneliness.”

Mr Lawrance said while he and his family consider their situation to be fortunate in comparison, isolation was a challenging concept for everyone.

“Being restricted to the perimeter of your property is tough, but we are so much more fortunate then many others around the world who are locked down in tiny apartments or alone,” he said.

“I think the toughest thing is seeing just how much the kids miss going to school and their friends.

“Bargara State School is a wonderful school with great staff and a lovely community feel and we are very fortunate to have it as our local school.”

Mr Lawrance hopes the community get involved and kids have fun in the challenge. To join the Facebook group, visit facebook.com/groups/1868693703266948.