BUILDING BOOST: Popular program extended

Residents in Hinkler will be able to apply for HomeBuilder grants up until April 2021 after the program was extended.

Residents in Hinkler will be able to apply for HomeBuilder grants up until April 2021 after the program was extended.

RESIDENTS in the Hinkler electorate looking to build or substantially renovate their homes will be able to access a HomeBuilder grant beyond December 31 thanks to an extension to the popular program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed the announcement that the program would continue into 2021.

“This has been a hugely successful program which has given the construction industry and the associated businesses and trades a massive boost,” he said.

“Whether that’s the building companies, the sparky, the tiler, the chippie, the plumber, the flooring shop, the paint shop, the bathroom supply shop, each of these businesses will benefit from this program expanding.

“In the Hinkler electorate, there are very few blocks of developed land available as people have taken up the opportunity to build a new home.

“Recent data showed HomeBuilder had already had around 24,000 applications across the country, with almost 6,000 of those in Queensland.

“There have been some changes to the grant program. For all new build contracts signed between January 1 and March 31 2021 eligible owner-occupier purchasers will receive a $15,000 HomeBuilder grant; and the construction commencement deadline will be extended from three months to six months for all eligible contracts signed on or after 4 June 2020.”

There has also been an extension to the deadline for all applications to be submitted, including those applying for the $25,000 grant and the new $15,000 grant.

Applications can now be submitted up until April 14 2021 and this applies to all eligible contracts signed on or after June 4 2020.

For more information about HomeBuilder visit this website.

To apply through the Queensland State Government click here.