Building approvals drop due to homebuyers grant slash

THERE have been 78 building approvals in the Bundaberg local government area since the financial year began, according to Bureau of Statistics data for September.

The total value of these buildings was $40.8 million.

In the same time period last financial year, there had been 109 approvals worth $59.2 million.

Bundaberg’s building approvals for September this financial year are more comparable to August of last financial year, where there were 78 approvals worth $42.3 million.

JRZ Homes director and builder Jesse Zielke said the lull in building approvals could be attributed to a cut in the First Home Owners grant.

“From July 1, 2018, the state government dropped it back to $15,000 and we noticed a drop in FHO walking in the door,” he said.

“I believe your numbers reflect that.”

A $15,000 first homeowners grant isn’t a first-ever, that was the grant given from October 2012 to 30 June 2016.

Comparing the financial year to September 2018 with 2019, Bundaberg has seen decreases across the board, except for the value of alterations and additions, which has seen a $2 million increase.

There was also a marked drop in the value of non-residential buildings between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years, from $78.7 million to just $45.3 million.

As to why Bundaberg is lagging behind, Mr Zielke said there was a lack of funding in the region.

“We need infrastructure spending to drive an increase in jobs which brings housing demand, something we’re not currently seeing,” he said.

However, a reduction in the number and value of building approvals was not something seen across the board.

Fraser Coast, Gladstone and Rockhampton all saw increases in the number and value of building approvals over the past financial year.

By September last year, Bundaberg’s building approvals were worth over $59 million, but this year were worth $40.8 million.

Conversely, Fraser Coast saw a jump from $59.9 to $75 million, Gladstone saw a jump from $73,000 to $17.5 million and Rockhampton grew from $20.2 to $25.9 million.

Things could evidently be worse, but Bundaberg hasn’t seen the same growth as neighbouring regions.

Mr Zielke said despite the cut to the FHO grant, he was starting to see a few more first home buyers come through the door, but not as many as when the grant was $20,000.

“With vacancy rates being as low as they are, bank interest rates as low as they are and land availability in our region, it’s never been a better time for that market,” he said.