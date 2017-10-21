Builder is hit with $15K fine

BUILDER Lindsay Hateley walked from the Bundaberg Magistrates Court $15,000 poorer - fined over licensing breaches and failing to rectify building work.

In a case against him brought by Queensland Building and Construction Commission, Hateley was charged with carrying out building work while not the holder of a contractor's licence in February 2016; failing to rectify defective building work as required; being a person who must not pretend to be a licensee in March 2016; and starting contract services before a regulated contract complied with requirements.

Hateley pleaded guilty.

Under the QBCC Act, which regulates the building industry in relation to ensuring proper standards, any contractors performing building work over the value of $3300 must hold a Queensland Building and Construction Commission licence.

After first saying "I just can't remember what am I pleading guilty to” the charges were clarified to Hateley - that he was supposed to have a Queensland licence and enter contracts when people engaged his services.

Travel costs were not sought by the prosecution. Ms Ward said that people in regional areas should not be penalised because of that.

Hateley was told it was a serious matter with a maximum penalty of more than $250,000.

Hateley, in trying to explain the situation, said that when he first moved to Queensland in 2001 from Victoria after building many cabins along the Murray River, his building and engineering licence was amalgamated into one (registration) number. But he was informed that this could not be done in Queensland.

He had also sought the assistance of the Ombudsman and Fair Trading, and received a letter about registering his name and business.

Hateley told the court he was now on a disability pension, and does no more building work as he has health issues and suffers severe arthritis.

Bundaberg Magistrate Belinda Merrin said in 2002 he had been issued with infringement notices for not having the correct licences, and again in 2008 when QBCC contacted him. However, no action was taken and the charges were withdrawn.

Ms Merrin told Hateley that he was supposed to have the relevant licence as required under the Act and he had entered into arrangements with people when he was not entitled to do so.

She said there were no allegations the work had been defective but (in one matter) he had removed a hot water system and renovated a shower for $8000. Then was issued with a fail to comply notice and QBCC had to pay $5405 to rectify the work.

Taking into account Hateley was now on a pension, Ms Merrin ordered that his $15,000 fine go to SPER to allow him time to pay. Hateley was also ordered to pay $592 costs.