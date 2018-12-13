Builder collapse leaves $700,000 mess

MORE than $700,000 is owned to a Bundaberg tradies, employees and businesses by a building company that has gone belly-up.The business was set up in 2003 and Paul Joseph McDonnell was listed as the director. In July Homes R Us went into liquidation and Brisbane's McLeod & Partners was appointed the administrator.

TRADIES, contractors and Bundaberg Regional Council are among those owed a combined total of more than $700,000 by a building company that has gone belly-up.

Homes R Us was founded in Bundaberg, with Paul Joseph McDonnell listed as the director.

In July this year Homes R US Queensland Pty Ltd went into liquidation and Brisbane's McLeod & Partners was appointed as administrators.

In October the NewsMail reported the company was part of legal dispute between a Kalkie homer owner and the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The home owner, Katherine Lalis, bought a property built by Homes R Us that did not have the appropriate approvals in place.

Ms Lalis' house was leased to two separate households, but the home did not have council approval for dual occupancy.

In the last month a cluster of homes built by the same company have been revealed as also being with appropriate council approvals.

Now, details about the $726,000 is owed by Homes R Us Queensland Pty Ltd to businesses including Bundaberg Regional Council, Bradnams Windows and Doors and Ken's Plumbing Plus have emerged.

Bucca resident Carley Channells was employed on a contract as the sales manager for 10 years with Homes R Us and is chasing what she is owed, but said she was ready to give up the fight.

Listed as an unsecured creditor in the long list of creditors, Ms Channells is claiming more than $31,000 in unpaid invoices.

"It certainly is not pocket money,” Ms Channells said.

Reaching breaking point she handed in her resignation 18 months ago, well before administrators moved in.

"I quit before any of this took place because I was only being paid in dribs and drabs for months,” she said.

"I only heard of this when the story went in the NewsMail saying the company had gone into liquidation.”

She believed the money owed to her and the other creditors would not be seen.

"It was very stressful and now there isn't enough fight left in me to go on,” she said.

Ms Channells isn't the only person seeking answers.

A Gold Coast electrical company claims it is owed $23,000 and want the money before Christmas.

The owner, who asked to not be named, said he didn't realise the company had gone into liquidation and he had been doing work for Mr McDonnell right up until September.

"We had been working for him for four years,” the man told the NewsMail.

The businesses on the creditor listing claim are not unique to Bundaberg. Home R Us built homes across the state with companies from Cairns to the Gold Coast among those owed thousands of dollars.

Attempts by the NewsMail to contact Mr McDonell yesterday were unsuccessful.