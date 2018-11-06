BUILD THE BEARS: Maryborough's focus to play seniors

AUSSIE RULES: Maryborough Bears will play senior footy again next year despite suffering the worst Aussie rules season in Queensland.

The on-field results weren't pretty by any stretch. They lost all 17 games (with one forfeit) in the AFL Wide Bay seniors competition this year, conceded an average of 245 points a game and kicked a total of just 334 throughout the 18-game regular season.

The Bears had the worst record out of 27 reserve and senior competitions in Queensland, but those numbers mean little to a club determined to build a long-term stronghold in the AFL Wide Bay.

Bears president Steve Marsh, who took over the role midway through the season, said the club was determined to build for the future.

It is not about the immediate achievement of success - the committee's aim is to build a club that will last.

Marsh revealed the club's aim is to again field teams in both senior and reserve grade AFL Wide Bay competitions, on top of the open women's and the under-15 girls league.

"Our focus is on the senior side and to get that going, and most likely we'll have a reserve grade team of older blokes who just want to get out and have a kick,” Marsh said.

"We've got a few fellas who have played for the Bears before who are keen to come back, and there's a few guys from other clubs who have expressed some interest.

"The whole aim is to get the club back together again.”

Mick Bickers has been appointed as Maryborough's senior coach.

Russell Green, who coached the Bears to a 2017 reserve grade flag then took on the tough job of seniors coach this year, will coach the women.

The Bears will begin pre-season training at Port City Park in Maryborough in all grades at 4pm on Sunday.