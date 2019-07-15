Buggy back home after mystery trip

BACK HOME: The buggy has been reunited with its owners.

POLICE have found the owner of a buggy after it was discovered on a Gooburrum farm.

The black CF Moto UForce 800 model was found by the farm's owners last week and reported to police.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said, following a story published in NewsMail, the owner had been found and the buggy returned.

The buggy was unregistered, which had made it difficult for police to identify its owners.

Officers had even made inquiries with the manufacturer in Victoria.

Snr Const Webb said there had been a recent spate of equipment thefts at farms in the region.