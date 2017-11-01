Bugger-all in Bundy prompts move

WORKING HARD: Gregory Chapman had to make the move to Brisbane.

WORKING HARD: Gregory Chapman had to make the move to Brisbane.

WHILE some can get lucky with an apprenticeship in the Rum City, the scarcity of employment opportunities highlighted in the Fair Go - For Our Kids campaign is a reality for Bundaberg teenager Gregory Chapman.

Mr Chapman, 18, packed up his life and said goodbye to his family here in Bundaberg simply to find work in the bigger cities.

The now employed apprentice cabinet maker is living and working in Brisbane with plenty of work to do.

"I moved down to Brisbane to find an apprenticeship,” he said.

"I'm now a first-year apprentice cabinet maker at Corona Cabinets in Lytton.

"The living down here is a good experience, there's always new stuff to do and there is definitely other apprenticeships going down here.”

Mr Chapman said in schools they offer certificates in construction and allow students to participate in work experience to help students get a leg up outside of the school grounds.

He said these school initiatives allow students to gain knowledge in the field of work that they want to fulfil after they finish school.

"I go to Tafe Skills Tech at Acacia Ridge and it's a big Tafe but the students undertaking a Certificate III in Cabinet Making at the Tafe in Bundaberg would be getting the same quality of teaching as the people at a bigger Tafe,” he said.

Since starting his employment with Corona Cabinets a few months ago, Mr Chapman said so far he has spent majority of his time in the machine shop.

"In my time in the machine shop I've been running a CNC machine called a point to point - this machine can drill holes and route out shapes.

"I have also spent some time running an edge bander.”

Mr Chapman said while learning how to operate the two machines in the shop, he has also learnt how to maintain the equipment and in the next few months will be on a bench building cabinets.

To find out more about the different types of apprenticeships and traineeships available in Queensland visit http://bit.ly/2ih88eG.