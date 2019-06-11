BUDGET WISHLIST: Payroll tax and Regional Deal

LOCAL politicians and industry groups have waited keenly for today, to be able to examine what it is that Bundaberg will receive in the new state budget.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan hoped the government will change payroll tax, commit to a percentage of purchases bought locally, and increased skills and workforce development.

"I am not confident that many of the issues will be addressed, but it will be kind of a wait and see,” Mr Morgan said.

It could take about a week for the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce to pinpoint the state budget numbers and how they will affect the area.

Mr Morgan said that the local chamber was aligned with the lobbying policies of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland, with one key desire on its wishlist being the increase of the payroll tax exemption from $1.1m to $1.5m.

The local chamber's president said that this will increase jobs by 2600 across Queensland.

It will allow Bundaberg's local businesses to have more money to spend on more wages, infrastructure, and further investment into their businesses.

Another benefit for local businesses that the state government hopefully considered in its budget was a policy of how much its departments spent at local companies, he said.

He also suggested that there be an increase in local electricity providers available in the area rather than just Ergon, and allowing more favourable tariffs for farms and small businesses.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was returning from a trade mission in the United States, and unable to be reached for comment, but it is understood that he would give further comment this week once the council had looked at the budget.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the Mayor hoped the State Government would financially commit to projects outlined in the Hinkler Regional Deal, which so far had the financial support from the local and federal governments.

Cr Dempsey had written a letter to Treasurer Jackie Trad, asking her to support the Hinkler Regional Deal alongside the federal and local governments.

A council spokesman said it supported the renewal of the Queensland Works for Queensland program.

The program had begun in Queensland in 2017, which had aimed to bring jobs in quickly to shires with high unemployment through funding infrastructure projects.

$200 million had been approved across Queensland to extend the program until 2020-21.

The spokesman said further commitment of the program meant the council could build more footpaths and playgrounds.