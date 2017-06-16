24°
News

Budget outlines future of region

Adam McCleery
| 15th Jun 2017 5:20 PM
LIGHT IT UP: Gayndah Gladiators coach Rob Linskett welcomes news of upgrades to sporting lights.
LIGHT IT UP: Gayndah Gladiators coach Rob Linskett welcomes news of upgrades to sporting lights. Adam McCleery

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE North Burnett and Wide Bay are set to benefit from funding allocated in this year's state budget.

The Queensland Government released this year's budget figures on Tuesday.

Our sports fields will receive $328,128, committed to upgrade flood lighting in Gayndah, Mundubbera and Monto to bring them up to Australian sporting standards as part of the Get Playing Plus Program.

North Burnett Regional Council chief executive officer Mark Pitt said the council had applied for funding of the new sports lighting and was glad to see it in the budget.

"The lighting program grant application we put in some time back and with it being successful this year it will bring those facilities up to a much greater standard," Mr Pitt said.

"Attracting more regional events along with sport, it will be a boom for the region."

Gayndah Gladiators coach Rob Linskett agreed that the new options from the lighting would have a positive impact.

"For football, netball and all sports really," Mr Linskett said.

"And for the cricket, which could now be played at night."

Roads are being addressed with a $1.8million commitment to continuing the pavement rehabilitation on the Burnett Hwy.

"The Burnett Hwy is in need of increased funding and Council is certainly welcoming of a real dollar increase ," Mr Pitt said.

Front-line services are also set for a boost with 54 extra nurses, 74 extra doctors and 92 extra teachers, part of a commitment to support 3000 jobs in the Wide Bay.

The budget also intends to help drive trade and investment.

"Anything that promotes job growth is a great thing for the region and we certainly hope to see those programs focused on regional areas such as ours," Mr Pitt said.

More broadly, $649million has been allocated for state infrastructure, $2.5billion for health and $41.5million for education.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Drink driver caught staggering to Macca's

Drink driver caught staggering to Macca's

SANDEEP Singh was seen 'staggering' outside a Bundaberg hotel at 2.30 on a Sunday morning before getting into a car and driving off.

REVEALED: How much grey nomads are spending in town

SPENDING LOCALLY: John and Sandra Bewell from Harrington at the Doon Villa Football Club RV parking area in Maryborough.

"It is a lovely place to stay, we would definitely recommend it.”

Do you know this man?

Police wish to speak to this man.

Police ask for public assistance

Weather to shape up Sunday

GOING DOWN: Melissa Harber took this photo of the sun setting at Bargara Beach.

Life's a beach

Local Partners

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

Theodore's breakthrough time to talk

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

TOP FORM: Monto Cattle Club students.

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Helicopter rides, seafood and everything ocean related on display

Boxing titles set to pack a punch

BOXING: Gaige Rabbit Russell, Dylan Rollings, Brock Delinecort, Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan, Brittany Roll and Riley Rollings.

Action-packed event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... $115,000 + GST

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $237,500

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

6,000m2 AND PRICED TO SELL!

73 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

Residential Land Country style living but close to town! Build your dream home on ... $149,000

Country style living but close to town! Build your dream home on this fully cleared 1.5-acre block. situated in Sharondale Estate just a short, 15-minute drive...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

110 Acres or 44.52HA Cane Farm - Suit Macadamias or Small Crops?

Lot 65 Newlands Road, North Gregory 4660

Residential Land The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp ... $700,000

The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp motor and pump, 6 u/g mains. Main road frontage to (Childers Rd) Large shed on corner of block.

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $155,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE - OFFERS IN THE $200,000 TO $220,000 - (GENUINE OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED)

45 Tammy Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO BUILD ON! -5 Acres -Large Colorbond Shed ... $200,000 TO...

FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO BUILD ON! -5 Acres -Large Colorbond Shed with power and water connected -Bore/unlimited -Tank Water -Close to Beach, Boat Ramp, School...

9 M x 6 M SHED ON 6304 SQ METRE BLOCK

24 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

Residential Land Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced ... $160,000

Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced retaining walls. Large 6304m2 block with 9m X 6m shed with power connected.

1/2 ACRE BLOCK - OWNER SLASHES THE PRICE TO $59,000

Lot 6 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree ... $59,000

Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree Creek only 25 minutes to Bundaberg City and 5 minutes to the historical town of Childers. This 2000...

1/4 ACRE BY THE BEACH

4 Sandpiper Grove, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land This large 1007m2 vacant block of land is set amongst Quality Homes ... $140,000

This large 1007m2 vacant block of land is set amongst Quality Homes and positioned in one of the most peaceful and convenient locations in Moore Park Beach...

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Watch: Morgan Freeman's voice sells Bundy home

The charismatic voice of Morgan Freeman may have helped sell this Bundaberg home.

Million dollar home sold with the help of Hollywood

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!