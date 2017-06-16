Budget outlines future of region

LIGHT IT UP: Gayndah Gladiators coach Rob Linskett welcomes news of upgrades to sporting lights.

THE North Burnett and Wide Bay are set to benefit from funding allocated in this year's state budget.

The Queensland Government released this year's budget figures on Tuesday.

Our sports fields will receive $328,128, committed to upgrade flood lighting in Gayndah, Mundubbera and Monto to bring them up to Australian sporting standards as part of the Get Playing Plus Program.

North Burnett Regional Council chief executive officer Mark Pitt said the council had applied for funding of the new sports lighting and was glad to see it in the budget.

"The lighting program grant application we put in some time back and with it being successful this year it will bring those facilities up to a much greater standard," Mr Pitt said.

"Attracting more regional events along with sport, it will be a boom for the region."

Gayndah Gladiators coach Rob Linskett agreed that the new options from the lighting would have a positive impact.

"For football, netball and all sports really," Mr Linskett said.

"And for the cricket, which could now be played at night."

Roads are being addressed with a $1.8million commitment to continuing the pavement rehabilitation on the Burnett Hwy.

"The Burnett Hwy is in need of increased funding and Council is certainly welcoming of a real dollar increase ," Mr Pitt said.

Front-line services are also set for a boost with 54 extra nurses, 74 extra doctors and 92 extra teachers, part of a commitment to support 3000 jobs in the Wide Bay.

The budget also intends to help drive trade and investment.

"Anything that promotes job growth is a great thing for the region and we certainly hope to see those programs focused on regional areas such as ours," Mr Pitt said.

More broadly, $649million has been allocated for state infrastructure, $2.5billion for health and $41.5million for education.