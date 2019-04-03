Budget delivers eight key projects for the Hinkler: Pitt

MONEY has been set aside in the Budget for eight projects in the Hinkler electorate.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said, as announced on Monday, $172.9 million was allocated for the Hinkler regional Deal.

A key part of this is $32 million dedicated to removing heavy vehicles from Quay St.

"We can start to move forward on some of the plans for the CBD redevelopment,” Mr Pitt said yesterday.

The current projects in the infrastructure pipeline for Bundaberg include upgrades to Bargara Rd-Princess St, and the introduction of overtaking lanes on the Isis Highway.

"We have $4 million for overtaking lanes on the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and Childers, and that is about productivity - I think everyone has been caught behind heavy vehicles on that piece of road before - that is a great improvement,” Mr Pitt said,

He said projects such as a safety upgrade to Buxton Rd were improvements the community had called for over time, and there was still more projects to come in the future.

"There's still money allocated within the grants pool for the Hinkler Regional Deal,” he said.

"Our discussions continue with regional councils - obviously we want the State to participate, to not turn their back on regional Australia.”

When asked how long until the region would see these upgrades, Mr Pitt said critical pieces of infrastructure required design and - in cases such as the Quay St bypass - a consultation process, which took time.

The projects are:

$32 Million for the Quay St bypass to remove heavy vehicles and commuter traffic from this area.

$10 million for a multi-use conveyor at the Port of Bundaberg.

$10 million safety upgrade for the Buxton Rd Intersection on the Bruce Highway.

$8 million for an upgrade of Bargara Rd-Princess St.

$4 million for overtaking lanes on Childers Rd.

$40 million for the redevelopment of the Hervey Bay CBD.

$24 million to flood-proof Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

$7.7 million to extend Urraween Rd through to Boundary Rd in Hervey Bay.

Toni Benson-Rogan