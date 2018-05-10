Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISAPPOINTED: Mayor Rachel Chambers is disappointed with Tuesday night's Federal Budget delivered by Treasurer Scott Morrison.
DISAPPOINTED: Mayor Rachel Chambers is disappointed with Tuesday night's Federal Budget delivered by Treasurer Scott Morrison. Adam McCleery
News

Budget a 'disappointment' for the Burnett

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th May 2018 3:39 PM

THE 2018 Federal Budget delivered by Treasurer Scott Morrison on Tuesday night proved a disappointment for residents in the Wide Bay Burnett.

North Burnett Regional Council mayor Rachel Chambers said vital issues such as telecommunications, roads and bridges were some of the areas that were forgotten.

"Roads, bridges and telecommunications are the top three things we look to the federal government for support with and this budget appears to have no extra money for any of them," Cr Chambers said.

"There seems to be no extra money for federal assistance grants, council was hoping for an increase to offset our losses over the previous three years of this money being frozen. This freezing of this grant has cost council millions of dollars, money that we will never get back."

Cr Chambers continued expressing her frustration on how the budget failed regional Queensland.

"There seems to be no extra money for the roads to recovery, and no extra money for us to replace our aging bridges. This leaves us short on maintenance of our extensive roads network and our future transport networks are also impaired due to bridge load limits and construction," she said.

"The lack of any extra blackspot funding is quite simply put, a fundamental error in judgement. We all know that the world is operating through mobile phones now and the lack of vision in which to address the missing links is telecommunication across the nation is disappointing to say the least."

Cr Chambers is hopeful that in the coming days and weeks the North Burnett will be listened to at a federal level.

"I certainly don't pretend to know of all the competing interests of the nation," she said.

"However as advocates of the North Burnett and of outer regional Australia in general, our councillors have been left very disappointed."

federal budget 2018 north burnett regional council rachel chambers regional queensland scott morrison

Top Stories

    COLD CONDITIONS: Massive temperature drop for Bundy

    COLD CONDITIONS: Massive temperature drop for Bundy

    Weather IT'S almost time to pull out the fluffy doona that has been kept in storage at the top of the cupboard for the past year.

    • 10th May 2018 4:24 PM
    Cashless debit card back on agenda for Hinkler

    premium_icon Cashless debit card back on agenda for Hinkler

    Politics Hinkler MP hopes to see legislation introduced soon

    Agnes paramedic celebrates ten years in coastal community

    Agnes paramedic celebrates ten years in coastal community

    Community Brett Schultz says he is humbled by the town's thanks.

    How Bundy's railway station tops Queensland figures

    premium_icon How Bundy's railway station tops Queensland figures

    News Two major projects are underway to enhance the Wide Bay rail network

    Local Partners