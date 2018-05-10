Budget a 'disappointment' for the Burnett

THE 2018 Federal Budget delivered by Treasurer Scott Morrison on Tuesday night proved a disappointment for residents in the Wide Bay Burnett.

North Burnett Regional Council mayor Rachel Chambers said vital issues such as telecommunications, roads and bridges were some of the areas that were forgotten.

"Roads, bridges and telecommunications are the top three things we look to the federal government for support with and this budget appears to have no extra money for any of them," Cr Chambers said.

"There seems to be no extra money for federal assistance grants, council was hoping for an increase to offset our losses over the previous three years of this money being frozen. This freezing of this grant has cost council millions of dollars, money that we will never get back."

Cr Chambers continued expressing her frustration on how the budget failed regional Queensland.

"There seems to be no extra money for the roads to recovery, and no extra money for us to replace our aging bridges. This leaves us short on maintenance of our extensive roads network and our future transport networks are also impaired due to bridge load limits and construction," she said.

"The lack of any extra blackspot funding is quite simply put, a fundamental error in judgement. We all know that the world is operating through mobile phones now and the lack of vision in which to address the missing links is telecommunication across the nation is disappointing to say the least."

Cr Chambers is hopeful that in the coming days and weeks the North Burnett will be listened to at a federal level.

"I certainly don't pretend to know of all the competing interests of the nation," she said.

"However as advocates of the North Burnett and of outer regional Australia in general, our councillors have been left very disappointed."