24°
News

Budget 2017: The plan to fight the housing crisis

Rae Wilson
| 9th May 2017 7:33 PM

Ian Bracegirdle

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OLDER Australians can pump an extra $300,000 into their superannuation fund when they downsize their homes.

And first home buyers will be able to save for a deposit by salary sacrificing into their superannuation account above their compulsory superannuation contribution from July 1.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told Federal Parliament such moves would help put downward pressure on rising housing costs.  

He said a new plan for first home buyers would accelerate their savings by at least 30%.  

The new First Home Super Savers Scheme will attract the tax advantages of superannuation but contributions will be limited to $30,000 per person in total and $15,000 per year.  

"Contributions and earnings will be taxed at 15%, rather than marginal rates, and withdrawals will be taxed at their marginal rate, less 30 percentage points," Mr Morrison said.  

"Savers will not have to set up another account, they can just use their existing super account and decide how much of their income they want to put aside to save for their first home deposit.  

LATEST BUDGET COVERAGE

"We will encourage older Australians to free up housing stock, by enabling downsizers over the age of 65 to make a non-concessional contribution of up to $300,000 into their superannuation fund from the proceeds of the sale of their principal home."  

Mr Morrison said mum and dad investors would still be able to use negative gearing, supporting the supply of rental housing and placing downward pressure on rents.  

"There are no silver bullets to make housing more affordable. But by adopting a comprehensive approach, by working together, by understanding the spectrum of housing needs, we can make a difference," he said.  

The government will also establish a $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility, based on a UK model, to fund micro city deals that remove infrastructure impediments to developing new homes and an online Commonwealth land registry detailing sites that can be made available for residential development.  

A new National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation will be established by July 1 next year to provide long-term, low-cost finance to support more affordable rental housing.  

The government is increasing the capital gains tax discount to 60% to encourage affordable housing investment and will ensure greater income certainty through direct deduction of welfare payments from tenants.  

Mr Morrison said there would be tougher rules on foreign investment in residential real estate and the main residence capital gains tax exemption would be removed.   

"We will also apply an annual foreign investment levy of at least $5,000 on all future foreign investors who fail to either occupy or lease their property for at least six months each year," he said.  

The Property Council of Australia has been calling on the Federal Government to address the housing supply issue.  

"The best way to get supply moving is to unknot the complex and cumbersome planning systems which are slowing down our cities, costing jobs and pushing up house prices," council chief Ken Morrison said.  

Topics:  editors picks federal budget 2017 housing affordability

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Budget 2017: Have they forgotten Bundaberg?

Budget 2017: Have they forgotten Bundaberg?

IT has been less than a week since Keith Pitt brought Minister Alan Tudge to town, yet Bundaberg has been left wondering if we have already been forgotten.

Popular fashion chain to shut doors, eight out of work

Factorie Bundaberg manager Shaun Bagley and staff member Madison Binnie are sad to leave the company.

Massive sales as clothing store shuts up shop

Locals, RSPCA slam use of 1080, but council says it's needed

These dead wild dogs were photographed in New South Wales. Why they were strung up is a mystery.

Concerns raised over animal suffering

How to see your phone's secret record of everywhere you've been

Google has been tracking your every move, here's how to stop it.

The tool tracks your location telling companies everywhere you go

Local Partners

170km beach walk starts with a single step

Julian Day 'the beach walker' and his team have begun a gruelling journey, walking along the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg all of this week.

Petition to prevent netting in local water

NET-FREE ZONE: John Downey has started a petition to make Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory rivers net-free zones.

Petition to get netting-free zones

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Dewey is back, new systems coming to Bundaberg Library

THE changes will be made when the Woondooma St branch is closed from 5pm on Friday, May 26, until Monday, June 5.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

'Surprise' as competitive rentals push vacancies to 4.3%

LEASED: REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan.

Renters "gravitating towards new properties”

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!