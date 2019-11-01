Budding artists perform for Movember

YOUNG singer/songwriters will take the stage tonight for a Summer Songwriter’s Night at Oodies Cafe to raise money for Movember.

Adrian Brookes from 46 Seventy Arts Hub is a music teacher and often a mentor for young budding musicians in Bundaberg and organised the event to give them a chance to express themselves and take the leap in performing.

Mr Brookes said he was trying to break into music at a young age but was often pushed back so he wanted to give these kids more chances then he had.

“When I was 16 my mates and I started a band and the only gig we ever got to do was at a high school art exhibition because no one would give anyone doing original music a chance,” he said.

“So I am trying to give young kids that hand up that we didn’t get.”

This is the second year Mr Brookes has run an event like this.

But this year he decided to have the young people perform original music as opposed to covers, which he said was fitting with Movember as it enables them to express themselves through music.

Adrian Brookes waiting to be groomed at the Garage Barber Shop before taking part in Movember.

“It is a big thing for these guys’ mental health to perform and write music and get things of their chest,” he said.

As well as being for a good cause Mr Brookes said he hoped this event would allow new connections to be made to help the young musicians.

“My goal is to give them the chance to make some professional connections as well,” he said.

“Then they can realise you don’t have to move to the city to get your foot in the door and we can build that up in Bundy.”

Mr Brookes personally knewa lot of people in his family and his girlfriend’s family who had suffered with cancer or mental health so Movember remained a cause close to his heart.

“I went through a divorce and separation and dived into depression and anxiety and came out of the depths of it as well.”

“So I want to get people talking from our generation, to these young kids, to the guys before us.”

“It’s a fundraiser and these issues are there and while this event isn’t all gloom and doom we are affected by the issues Movember focuses on, and if you are affected as well, we thank you for supporting it.”

At the time of writing, the event has sold 47 out of 60 tickets with the hopes of it being a sellout event.

Mr Brookes will continue to raise money throughout November by asking local businesses for support and busking, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at https://bit.ly/323auCE