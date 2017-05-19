BUCKETING DOWN: Bundy cops 14mm in an hour, more to come

WHILE initial forecasts predicted 10-20mm of rain for Bundaberg today, this evening has seen 27mm dumped on the region as of 7pm.

According to forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology, 14mm of that has fallen since 6pm.

Forecaster Lauren Pattie said a number of persistent showers were sitting over Bundaberg while surrounding cities such as Hervey Bay has remained fairly dry.

"We're expecting showers to gradually ease this evening," Ms Pattie said.

"It'll be clearing off the coast."

But there remains a high chance of rain for the night and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Tomorrow comes with a chance of rain, however, Ms Pattie said rainfall totals would be "much lighter".