BUCCS: Who will wear red and blue?

FOOTBALL: Who will wear the red-and-blue strip of the region's newest football club, the Wide Bay Buccaneers?

A dramatic first season in the Football Queensland Premier League delivered just about everything.

The predictable struggle in adjusting to the higher standard of the FQPL, the gradual erosion of top-line players, the early dismissal of foundation senior men's coach Tim Lunnon, the absence of a single competition point for the senior teams, superb results in at least two junior age groups, including a finals appearance for the under-15s, and a show-cause notice that threatened the club's very existence.

A new coach has been appointed in Karl Herdle, and while preseason training has been in full swing low player attendance has sparked some concern.

The Buccaneers have only eight senior men's players (plus 12 under-20s players) on the books before Christmas. This time last year, the side had already named its squad.

All clubs are to have at least 28 active players registered across the under-20s and senior teams.

Football Queensland CEO Richard Griffiths said the state body will work with clubs in the FQPL, and the male and female National Premier Leagues to ensure clubs fulfil all terms of their licence agreement. The Buccaneers are required to field seven teams, from under-13s to senior men's.

"Football Queensland will deal with any issues on a case by case basis, if and when they arise,” Griffiths said.

Buccaneers assistant coach Peter Guest said the appointment of Herdle as coach as well as the resignation of technical director Adrian Elmes had slowed progress.

"The squad's a work in progress still for us,” Guest said.

"We'll start to announce players over the next week and make sporadic announcements next year.”

It is understood the club is close to securing the services of a marquee player from outside the region, and Guest said the club was confident the Buccaneers would have a full squad.

The season will start on March 2.