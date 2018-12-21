Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

BUCCS: Who will wear red and blue?

Matthew McInerney
Shane Jones
by and
21st Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Who will wear the red-and-blue strip of the region's newest football club, the Wide Bay Buccaneers?

A dramatic first season in the Football Queensland Premier League delivered just about everything.

The predictable struggle in adjusting to the higher standard of the FQPL, the gradual erosion of top-line players, the early dismissal of foundation senior men's coach Tim Lunnon, the absence of a single competition point for the senior teams, superb results in at least two junior age groups, including a finals appearance for the under-15s, and a show-cause notice that threatened the club's very existence.

A new coach has been appointed in Karl Herdle, and while preseason training has been in full swing low player attendance has sparked some concern.

The Buccaneers have only eight senior men's players (plus 12 under-20s players) on the books before Christmas. This time last year, the side had already named its squad.

All clubs are to have at least 28 active players registered across the under-20s and senior teams.

Football Queensland CEO Richard Griffiths said the state body will work with clubs in the FQPL, and the male and female National Premier Leagues to ensure clubs fulfil all terms of their licence agreement. The Buccaneers are required to field seven teams, from under-13s to senior men's.

"Football Queensland will deal with any issues on a case by case basis, if and when they arise,” Griffiths said.

Buccaneers assistant coach Peter Guest said the appointment of Herdle as coach as well as the resignation of technical director Adrian Elmes had slowed progress.

"The squad's a work in progress still for us,” Guest said.

"We'll start to announce players over the next week and make sporadic announcements next year.”

It is understood the club is close to securing the services of a marquee player from outside the region, and Guest said the club was confident the Buccaneers would have a full squad.

The season will start on March 2.

fcfootball fcsport football queensland premier league fqpl wide bay buccaneers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The story of Bundaberg's curious autograph tree

    premium_icon The story of Bundaberg's curious autograph tree

    News IF YOU have noticed a lot of names on one particular tree at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens then you might have been left wondering what it was all about.

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News 'Always up to something fun and always laughing'

    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

    Soccer The Fraser Coast is home for the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

    Local Partners