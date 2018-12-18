Buccs to finalise their squad for seniors in new year

HE'S A KEEPER: Buccaneers captain of season one, Jacob Chapman, is expected to stay at the club.

FOOTBALL: Don't expect the Wide Bay Buccaneers to fully announce a squad for its seniors by the end of this year.

The club won't be doing it.

The NewsMail can reveal the club won't be following in the same footsteps of last year by announcing a full senior squad in December.

Inaugural Buccaneers coach Tim Lunnon unveiled his squad, as published by the paper, on December 6 last year.

"The squad's a work in progress still for us,” Buccaneers assistant coach Peter Guest said.

"We'll start to announce players over the next week and make sporadic announcements next year.”

Guest said a number of factors influenced the decision.

The hiring of coach Karl Hendle just one month ago was one of them with Adrian Elms, the former technical director, leaving to be another reason.

The other reason is the club now has more time to figure out its squad ahead of the upcoming Football Queensland Premier League season.

The season starts on March 2, one month after it started this year.

Football Queensland will officially release the draw next week with the draft draw now being looked at by clubs.

Buccaneers games are again expected to be held in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

The assistant coach did reveal the club currently has eight players that have signed that are of men's standards.

"We've got lots of 20s and they'll get to showcase what they've got.

"Out of a squad of 30 we feel we need for both seniors and 20s, we currently have 20.”

Guest said the club was talking to players and was confident of getting to the magic number they needed.

"We've had interest from players out of town,” he said.

"We're not setting our sights on any number, we're constantly looking for players.”

The NewsMail understands the Buccaneers are closer to securing a marquee player from outside the region for 2019 this week.