Drew McNamara is one of the players at the Wide Bay Buccaneers this season.
Buccs team to be on web soon

Shane Jones
6th Apr 2019 12:04 PM
FOOTBALL: Football Queensland Wide Bay administrator Peter Guest said there was a simple reason why the Wide Bay Buccaneers team doesn't show up online.

The side has played in the FFA Cup and the Wide Bay Premier League so far this season but when people have tried to look online for the team's squad, which every club provides, there has been none.

But Guest insisted it was a small bug with the system of uploading teams rather than a ploy to not allow fans to view the line-ups.

"We've been having trouble entering the club into the system,” he said.

"We had to register them as a new club in the system as they were playing in a different league.

"So for some reason we have players that aren't showing.”

Guest said 16 players had been registered for the club this season with most, if not all, expected to play at some stage.

The NewsMail tried to chase down that full squad but it was not received before deadline.

The Buccaneers are in the Wide Bay Premier League after pulling out of senior competition in the Football Queensland Premier League earlier this year for this season.

The club is expected to return to the state competition in under-18s in 2020.

