Buccs start life under new coach

NEW ROLE: Buccaneers utility Brad Mitchell will fill the void left by Ben Brookfield's departure.

NEW ROLE: Buccaneers utility Brad Mitchell will fill the void left by Ben Brookfield's departure. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Buccaneers are hoping it's three times lucky tonight.

The Football Queensland Premier League side faces Michelton in Brisbane and will field a tweaked line-up for the clash.

New coach Adrian Elmes is making a few changes to the team for the first game since taking on the role more than a week ago.

Elmes said the change-up had been in consultation with players and after Elmes had an hour-long discussion with Tim Lunnon, the inaugural coach of the side.

"We're going back to what Tim used to have but make one or two changes,” Elmes said.

"We'll be slightly different up front.

"When I spoke to the players individually they were pretty happy to keep the backline the way it was with a back four.

"They also wanted to sure up the midfield.

"We're confident the formation and style suits it.”

For the first time, the Buccaneers are taking on an opposition sitting in the bottom three of the competition ladder.

Some expect the Buccaneers could claim their first points in the league. But Elmes said that would be disrespectful to the opposition.

"They are going to be a quality side, despite their position on the ladder,” he said.

"What I'll be trying to do it reduce the deficit.

"We concede multiple goals in patches of 10 minutes, so we'll be trying to stop that.”

Elmes said he also wanted the mentality of the team to be focused on the game itself and not the ultimate result.

The Buccaneers will be without import Ben Brookfield for the first time, after he left to play in Sydney.

Elmes said Brad Mitchell would fill his role with a squad of 15 senior players to travel for the clash. The Buccaneers take on Mitchelton at 7pm tonight.