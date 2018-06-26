Buccs improve but there's still no reward

GOAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers import Ben Wilks scores off this long, lobbed shot for the home side's only goal against Capalaba Bulldogs.

GOAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers import Ben Wilks scores off this long, lobbed shot for the home side's only goal against Capalaba Bulldogs. Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers players believe they have improved immeasurably this season despite conceding another five goals.

A last-minute penalty added a fifth goal to Capalaba's haul at Hervey Bay Sports Club, as Ben Wilks gave home fans one reason to cheer in the 5-1 loss.

Wilks, who joined Brad Mitchell and Sam Meyer as the club's equal leading goalscorers with three goals this season, was encouraged by the side's improvement, but admitted there was still a long way to go for the Buccaneers.

"The last three weeks were probably our best three performances of the season," Wilks said.

"We're building, we really are building. We're looking to battle with these teams. There were times we couldn't compete with these teams for 90 minutes, and at times you can see we're still learning."

Wilks watched the first clash between the sides from the bench two weeks after he arrived in Australia, and said the difference between the Wide Bay team that lost 7-1 on that night compared to the Buccaneers of today was in the way they played.

"We now have formation, how we want to play, where we want the ball, what we want to do with the ball in different positions," Wilks said.

"Even though the result is still not the best, it's a whole different team the way we're playing."

The team's 15th loss in as many games, Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman maintained his belief the players' skills and ability were on an upward trajectory.

"It is disappointing. Nothing could go our way that game. Every time we looked up the bounce didn't go our way, we were on the back foot from the beginning and we couldn't get into the game," Chapman said.

"They got in and settled early and they shut us out well.

"There's always something to take out of a game. We tried some new positions, switching it up and trying to find something that works.

"We just have to work on our transition from defence to attack. We're getting better at our defence, it's just that transition we have to work on to find some more goals."