Buccs coach wants consistency after Logan loss

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers coach Adrian Elmes has praised his under-20 players who backed up to play seniors against Logan on Saturday.

The Buccaneers lost their 16th straight match in the Football Queensland Premier League, going down 3-1 to Logan at Cornubia Park.

But it could have been so much worse.

The squad was forced to use seven players from the under-20 team to fill the void of those missing through injury and work commitments from the seniors.

"I told them with only six fresh players available they had to step up,” he said.

"They certainly did and performed well.”

The combination worked well for the Buccaneers as they once again performed well against opposition at the top of the table.

The side, despite conceding the opening two goals, remained in the hunt for a first ever point in the competition after a Jacob Lynch goal in the 79th minute.

But a late goal to Logan gave them a valuable three points in its National Premier Leagues promotion chase.

"The performance was much better than the Capalaba game last week,” Elmes said.

"At half-time I said to the lads if I had to select an 11 between you and Logan, I'd pick a lot of you.”

The result comes with plenty of frustration as illustrated by their captain Jacob Chapman after the game.

"He came in with a smile after the game and said 'why do we play better and harder against the top teams and not the bottom'.”

It's a valid question Elmes doesn't have the answer for.

But he believes the side will get better if they provide better input week in, week out.

"I'm trying to find the consistency and get it happening for three to four games in a row,” he said.

"We just need to concentrate on our own game.”

The Buccaneers will take on ladder leaders Peninsula Power this Saturday in Bundaberg.