Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer - Wide Bay Buccaneers (red & blue) v Capalaba Bulldogs. Buccaneers Shaun Mitchell.
Soccer - Wide Bay Buccaneers (red & blue) v Capalaba Bulldogs. Buccaneers Shaun Mitchell. Alistair Brightman
Soccer

Buccs chase first win of FQPL in last Bay game

27th Jul 2018 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers will play its last game at Hervey Bay for the Football Queensland Premier League season tomorrow.

The Buccaneers are still chasing their first win of their inaugural FQPL season, but it won't be easy when they face seventh-placed Mitchelton at the Hervey Bay Sports Club.

Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman said it had been a tough week at training due to player availability, but he was confident the side prepared as well as possible.

Mitchelton has lost three on the trot, and will be desperate to finish their season on a high.

Mitchelton won their previous encounter 5-0.

"They were a very physical side but we've focused on that since then,” Chapman said.

Shaun Mitchell will return and Luke Smith will start.

The under-13s will kick off the day at 10am, with all grades until the seniors start at 3pm.

fcsport football queensland premier league fqpl wide bay buccaneers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    premium_icon Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    Crime DETECTIVES from the Rural Crime Squad are investigating a grazier's report of 120 head of cattle missing from his property in Monto.

    100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    premium_icon 100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    Community Footy great's touching gesture for woman's milestone moment

    'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    premium_icon 'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    Politics Bundaberg council signs agreement for new space

    Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    premium_icon Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    Cycling & MTB Exclusive: Mayor cycling event expands with big stars on way

    Local Partners