Buccs chase first win of FQPL in last Bay game

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers will play its last game at Hervey Bay for the Football Queensland Premier League season tomorrow.

The Buccaneers are still chasing their first win of their inaugural FQPL season, but it won't be easy when they face seventh-placed Mitchelton at the Hervey Bay Sports Club.

Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman said it had been a tough week at training due to player availability, but he was confident the side prepared as well as possible.

Mitchelton has lost three on the trot, and will be desperate to finish their season on a high.

Mitchelton won their previous encounter 5-0.

"They were a very physical side but we've focused on that since then,” Chapman said.

Shaun Mitchell will return and Luke Smith will start.

The under-13s will kick off the day at 10am, with all grades until the seniors start at 3pm.