Buccs call for early times on the road

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Peter Guest says the club has talked to Football Queensland about changing times for away fixtures for the rest of this season.

Players returned in the early hours of Sunday morning after the side lost 5-0 to Mitchelton in the latest round of the Football Queensland Premier League on Saturday.

The side had a late 7.30pm kick-off against the Brisbane-based side, which made it a long night for the team.

"The Hervey Bay players returned at 2.30am and Bundy players at 3.30am,” Guest said.

"We'd love teams to change timeslots to make it better.”

The Buccaneers a have three more matches in Brisbane this season that are due start after 6.15pm.

Guest said while he understood why some games have that timeslot, to fit in other games, it should be changed if it could be.

"There was no reason why Mitchelton could not have moved the time,” he said.

"It's just ridiculous players get back that late.”

The Buccaneers might have lost again but there were positive signs.

The side conceded one goal in the first 60 minutes before Mitchelton scored four goals in the final 30 minutes.

"We did really well to hold them out for that long, we absorbed a lot in defence,” Guest said.

"They scored two crackers, which kicked the boys in the guts.”

The side played without Jacob Lynch, Ben Wilks and Sam Meyer.

Wilks tweaked his hamstring in training with Meyer a late withdrawal after failing to warming up.

Buccs youngster Steve Rankin made his debut and impressed, according to Guest.

Meyer is expected to be fit this week for the clash with Wilks touch and go to play.

The Buccs play Eastern Suburbs on Saturday at Martens Oval.