FFA Cup: Doon Villa v Wide Bay Buccaneers at Villa Park, Maryborough
Buccs build on bounce back factor at Wanderers

14th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: Wide Bay players will put a week from hell behind them when the Buccaneers face the Sunshine Coast Wanderers this afternoon.

The Buccaneers have been put through the wringer in the past seven days. They were belted 12-0 by Peninsula Power, then issued a show cause notice after the withdrawal of the club's under-18 team.

Coach Adrian Elmes said the U18 team's withdrawal would benefit the Football Queensland Premier League players, who have been forced to play multiple games each day due to player shortages.

"It was a competition each week to see if we could field teams,” Elmes said. "Against Logan, we had six fresh players.

"It was difficult.”

Rather than focus on this week's game, players and coaches chose to boost morale.

That doesn't mean they won't be ready to face the sixth-placed Wanderers.

Elmes said his team had enough motivation to cause an upset against a team which hopes to finish in the top four.

"We've been trying to build some confidence. A lot of the guys at other teams have that sense of where their team mates will be, and we're still developing that,” Elmes said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

