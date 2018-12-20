Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

Fraser Coast Sport Precinct, from the air on October 18, 2018.

Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: It is official - the Fraser Coast will host more home games of the Wide Bay Buccaneers next year.

The release late Thursday of the Football Queensland Premier League draw has confirmed the Buccaneers will call the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct home in 2019.

The home venues are yet to be finalised, but it's understood the split will be closer to 50 per cent than what is currently shown.

The Chronicle first questioned whether or not the Buccaneers, a high-level team comprised of players from Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Maryborough and Gympie who want to play against some of the state's best footballers, would call the divisive Nikenbah development home in 2017.

When the Buccaneers nominated Bundaberg's Martens Oval as its home ground for the Wide Bay's inaugural FQPL campaign, Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said the club's home ground was something the administration would investigate.

The Buccaneers primarily played out of Martens Oval, Bundaberg, last season.

At that time, it was reported the decision would depend on the status of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct's construction, and the availability and suitability of the fields at the start of the 2019 season.

Work on the precinct is so far advanced the main football grounds will be ready to host games when the FQPL season starts on March 2.

The Buccaneers will play its first game at the new venue when they host competition heavyweights Sunshine Coast Wanderers in the second round on March 9.

Wide Bay will start its season on the road with a game against Rochedale Rovers.

In total, Wide Bay's senior team is scheduled to play six games at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct and just three at Martens Oval.

The juniors are currently scheduled to play seven games at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct and three at Martens Oval.

With games to be added, it is expected the Buccaneers will play six games at Hervey Bay and five at Bundaberg.

No games are scheduled for Maryborough's Federation Park Field.

The Buccaneers will play nine home games and 10 away games in the 11-team, 22-week competition.