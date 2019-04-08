Buccaneers squad has been revealed

FOOTBALL: The squad might not be online just yet but the NewsMail can reveal almost all of the pieces of the Wide Bay Buccaneers puzzle this season.

The side played against Bingera on Saturday night and we were able to gain the squad that played.

The Buccaneers had 13 players in the team that took to the field with another three unavailable through suspension and injuries.

Leading the team is Dwayne McInnes who joined the club after playing for Bayside Strikers in the Fraser Coast competition last year.

He is joined by 10 other players who didn't play for the club last season in the Football Queensland Premier League.

This includes goalkeeper Chris Rodwell, Drew McNamara, Kyle Townsend, Josh Hawkins, James Stromquist, Drew Bowlan, Kyle Henderson, Jac Coleman, Chris Mantelli and Ethan Elsmore.

Steven Rankin and Joel Amodeo are the only players, the NewsMail know of, who played last year.

Rankin made 13 appearances for the club with Amodeo making 11.

The full team is expected to be online soon after Peter Guest explained in Saturday's paper that Football Queensland Wide Bay was having trouble putting the team on the website.

He said because the side had to be registered as a new club, to compete in the Wide Bay Premier League, the system had trouble putting the players up.

The problem is expected to be resolved soon before the season gets into full swing.

The Buccaneers will travel back to Martens Oval to play the United Park Eagles on April 27.

The side has the next two weeks off because of the FFA Cup and Easter.

TEAM: Chris Rodwell, Drew McNamara, Kyle Townsend, Dwayne McInnes, Josh Hawkins, James Stromquist, Drew Boylan, Kyle Henderson, Jac Coleman, Steven Rankin, Joel Amodeo, Chris Mantelli, Ethan Elsmore.