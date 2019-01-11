Buccaneers say Yes-uke to new marquee man

Marquee signing - Yusuke Onoue will play for the Wide Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Marquee signing - Yusuke Onoue will play for the Wide Bay Buccaneers in 2019. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers have moved to strengthen its defence with the signing of first marquee player Yusuke Onoue.

Woeful defence proved the Buccaneers' biggest downfall in their inaugural Football Queensland Premier League campaign. The club conceded 140 goals in just 24 games (5.83 per game) on their way to a win-less wooden spoon.

In Japan-born Onoue, the Buccaneers gain a classy defender with a background in goalkeeping and an ability to play in the midfield.

His goal is to help the Buccaneers develop as a club, though the 26-year-old expressed interest in working with the club's juniors.

"I want to talk to young players about how to enjoy playing football,” he said. "When I was playing goalkeeper I looked up to Pepe Reina, he was a beautiful goalkeeper.”

The defender is the second senior player to be announced by the Buccaneers.

The Chronicle yesterday revealed Jacob Chapman will return as Buccaneers captain.

Onoue has played football since he was a nine-year-old growing up near Tokyo. He joined a primary school team and started as a midfielder, then moved to the goals as a junior high school student. He stayed in goals until he reached university, when he returned to the outfield as a defender.

In 2018, he spent four months in Mackay, where he played nine games for the Lions in the Mackay Premier League. He moved to Hervey Bay just three weeks ago, and is still looking for work.

The Buccaneers will play most of their FQPL games at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct. They start the season away to Rochedale on March 2, then play the first formal fixture at the Nikenbah venue against Sunshine Coast Wanderers on March 9.