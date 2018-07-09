Buccaneers plummet to new depths

TAKING AIM: Joshua Woolley for Peninsula Power is not intimidated by The Wide Bay Buccaneers wall.

TAKING AIM: Joshua Woolley for Peninsula Power is not intimidated by The Wide Bay Buccaneers wall. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Outclassed, outplayed, dominated.

The Wide Bay Buccaneers found out just how good Peninsula Power is in the Football Queensland Premier League at Martens Oval on Saturday.

On the darkest day so far for the new club the Buccaneers lost 12-0 in their biggest defeat so far this season.

The numbers make for uglier reading.

The Buccaneers are the first side this season in men's state league seniors to concede more than 100 goals and it's the largest loss in the FQPL.

It is also the third largest in men's state league seniors.

The side held out the Power for the first 14 minutes, before the floodgates opened with four goals in the first half.

The Power then added eight in the second half with Jordan Dozzi scoring four goals and Alexander Warrilow and Joshua Woolley getting a hat-trick.

"We tried to hold on in the game but they were a step up, a class above,” Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman said.

"We managed to hold on for first 15 and try to play to our rhythm but once that first goal went in they got on top,” Chapman said.

He could not find any positives with the performance and admitted the side had no answers to stop the scoring.

He said the way the Power played was hard to stop.

"They don't have one standout player, the whole side knows how to move the ball and combine so well,” he said.

"The long balls and through balls, they also nailed those passes as well and caught us out.”

Chapman said the side must stick together for the final seven games of the season.

"There's a few teams ahead that we've got to play that I know we can competitive against,” he said.

"I'm fully committed and I want to see us rise up the league.

"Peninsula Power had a great supporter bus come up and I want our club to be that one day.”

The Buccaneers face Sunshine Coast Wanderers this Saturday in Buderim.