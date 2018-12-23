Buccaneers name under-14s squad for 2019

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers have named its second team for the 2019 Football Queensland Premier League.

Next year's under-14s squad is comprised primarily of those involved in the Buccaneers' under-13s team which finished just outside the top four in their inaugural FQPL campaign.

The team includes talented youngsters like Henry Brophy, Jhairah Taylor and Kai Mobbs.

Connor Gordon will coach.

SQUAD: Kane Mullins, JoaquinArriola, Alex Barnden, Scott Black, Henry Brophy, Keanu Croft, Patrick McMahon, Parker Miller, Kai Mobbs, Matthew Montier, Jake Nalder, Connor Patterson, Jhairah Taylor, Lachlan Brown, Samuel Brillante.

Academy: Ryan McAskill, Sam Hodgkinson, Jordan Moustakis, Isaac Goodfellow, Oliver Georgeson.