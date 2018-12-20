Buccaneers name its first FQPL team named for 2019

STEP UP: Lachlan Scott, pictured during the Joeys Mini World Cup at Hervey Bay, is part of the under-13 Buccaneers.

STEP UP: Lachlan Scott, pictured during the Joeys Mini World Cup at Hervey Bay, is part of the under-13 Buccaneers. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers gave supporters a perfect Christmas gift by naming its first team for the 2019 Football Queensland Premier League.

The under-13s squad is comprised of those formerly involved in the Skills Acquisition Phase (SAP) Program, which was rebranded as the Buccs Academy. The team includes some of our best, like Lachlan Scott (right), who trained with Brisbane Roar this year.

Andre Lambden will coach.

SQUAD: Archer Buckley, Owen Nalder, Riley Newman, Harry Rayner, Bailey Sawtell, Lachlan Scott, Tom Vanner, Harry Woodlee, Lachlan McLeod, Nelson Brown, Griffen Coleman, Fionn Houston, Zac Behrens, Ankur Dahal, and Gabriel Barton.

ACADEMY: Aedan Davis, Benjamin Swart, Shelby Veitch.