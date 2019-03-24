Buccaneers finally get senior points

Wide Bay Buccaneers player Steve Rankin, in action last week, scored for the side this week against Granville.

FOOTBALL: "We should have won.”

Wide Bay Buccaneers coach Karl Herdle strongly believes the team should be celebrating a win rather than a draw after its first match of the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side claimed its first ever senior point on Saturday, drawing 3-3 against Granville in Hervey Bay.

The Buccaneers last year lost all 25 matches it played in the Football Queensland Premier League and the FFA Cup, conceding more than 100 goals in the process.

The drought continued last week, with a 6-1 loss to the United Park Eagles in the FFA Cup, before the club finally ended it.

But it wasn't without drama as the side saw two players sent off during the contest.

Granville also scored two penalties as the Buccaneers had to play with nine men.

Herdle said if the team had its full compliment of players then the side could have won.

But he instead was pleased with how the side stood firm in the adversity.

"I'm usually a guy that takes positives,” he said.

"So I said to them after the game they should be pleased after nearly playing a half with nine blokes and nearly winning it.

"We had an average age not even 21 so there is plenty to take from it.”

But Herdle was critical of the side making silly mistakes, which has cost them dearly in the FFA Cup last week and the match on Saturday.

"We have to get rid of the silly young mistakes that we keep making,” he said.

"But it is going to take us four to five games to really get going in the season.”

The Buccaneers will take on Doon Villa, who lost 3-0 to the KSS Jets.

