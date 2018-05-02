Player shortage: Mass exodus prompts Wide Bay club's search

WE NEED YOU: The Wide Bay Buccaneers need new players to join the club.

WE NEED YOU: The Wide Bay Buccaneers need new players to join the club. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: A mass exodus of players from some Wide Bay Buccaneers sides has seen the club make a mid-season call out for new blood.

The NewsMail can reveal the Buccaneers are short of players in under-16s, U18s and U20s as they approach the mid-way point of their inaugural season in the Football Queensland Premier League.

The club yesterday posted a video on its official Facebook page asking for more to join.

"It's been a bit of a snowball effect," Buccaneers technical director Adrian Elmes said.

"Recently we've had one or two pull out on top of more leaving.

"The travelling has been too much for some and others have not been able to be committed with study and other things."

Elmes said the U20s had lost almost half a dozen players - and the U18s and U16s had lost more.

Elmes, also the senior coach, said the men's team wasn't in the same boat despite losing their first 10 matches.

But he said he was still looking for more players in that group as well.

"We've only lost two players including import Ben Brookfield," he said.

"The men's teams players can play down so that's why we could use more."

Elmes said the issue wasn't just related to the Buccaneers and their struggles to adapt to life in the competition.

"Capalaba have had trouble looking for U16 and U18 players and they haven't even had an U16 side this season," he said.

"We saw them advertise looking for players so we thought it was not a bad idea to try the same."

Elmes said the side was looking for anyone, not just Wide Bay Premier League players.

Email Elmes at TD@WideBayBuccaneers.com.au.