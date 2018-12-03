FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for a new technical director after the resignation of Adrian Elmes.

Appointed to the role for the Wide Bay's first foray into the Football Queensland Premier League, Elmes was elevated to senior coach midway through the season.

The senior side struggled throughout the season, failing to win a game.

Elmes was locked in for a return to the position of technical director for 2019, but has since resigned due to family reasons.

He will return to his former role of football co-ordinator for Fraser Coast Anglican College.

FCAC, who compete in football and other local sports as Fraser Flames, had a phenomenal 2018 season on the field, winning two junior premierships and the Fraser Coast League Division 2 crown, the latter a result of a long penalty shoot-out.

The Buccaneers board will meet this week to determine a replacement.