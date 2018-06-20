Bucca couple ready for epic bike journey

WHEEL-Y GOOD: Sonya Mckean is ready to take part in a three-day bike ride.

BUCCA couple Mark and Sonya Mckean will be among the first people to ride the longest rail trail in Australia from July 27 to 29.

The keen cyclists will join around 280 riders to take part in the Yarraman to Wulkuraka three-day trail ride - an end-to-end adventure along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

The track traverses an old rail line from Ipswich to Yarraman which has recently been restored for bicycle tourism.

Mark said he and Sonya were keen cyclists who were who were always looking for a new adventure.

"Both of us have been cycling for over 30 years which has included some commuting, recreation, fitness and competitive racing,” he said.

"Now we're branching out more and more into mountain biking.

"We're both looking forward to getting out and about, seeing new scenery, meeting people with a common interest and making new friends at Y2W.”

Bicycle Queensland CEO Anne Savage said the ride was a great opportunity for people to experience bicycle tourism.

"Riders will pass through charming Queensland towns including Esk, Fernvale, Moore, and Blackbutt - glamping out and enjoying campfire camaraderie with friends on the trail,” she said.

"Rail trail riding is a uniquely Queensland holiday, with Y2W booking out in record time every year.

"The rail trail has grown in popularity in recent years and for the first time this year will include the heritage-listed Yimbun Tunnel, built in 1910.

"The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail will be the longest rail trail in Australia once completed - providing a quintessentially Queensland experience for riders of all interests.”

Yarraman to Wulkuraka is a three-day fully supported ride on Queensland's biggest rail trail with meals, car parking and transfers included.

With overnight camps in Moore and Coominya, the adventure gives participants a classic Queensland country town experience through farmland, forests and creeks on the trail forged by the rail line.

Riders wanting to join the trail can visit www.y2w.com.au.