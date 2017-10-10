Bub halts wedding plans but $50,000 prize would help

LOVED UP: Kyle Swallow and Ebony Treagus need help from the community to win their dream wedding.

GRIPPING the arm rests of her chair in agony, Ebony Treagus knew the flight was going to be a long one.

The pregnant Bundaberg woman was halfway to Albury on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney to meet her soldier partner when her contractions peaked.

"My contractions were down to seven minutes apart,” she said.

"I was gripping onto my seat and the two poor guys next to me were wondering what was going on while the lady near me was counting the contractions.”

Ms Treagus was not due to have her baby for at least another few weeks and was fit to fly but her baby girl had other ideas.

"All I wanted to do was see my man, I was desperate to get to Albury but as the plane landed in Sydney and I raced to the next flight gate, I knew the baby was coming,” she said.

"I asked the airport gate attendant to call an ambulance and luckily an obstetrician was in the next row waiting to board a flight when he overheard what I said.”

With the help of the obstetrician, Ms Treagus was rushed to hospital, where her baby girl, Ella-Jane, was born three weeks premature.

Her partner, Kyle Swallow, raced from Albury to Sydney to reunite with his family after many months apart.

EARLY BUB: Kyle Swallow and Ebony Treagus with their baby girl.

The story is just one of the many amazing things the Bundaberg couple has accomplished together and now they need the help of the community for the next step - their dream wedding.

They are part of a win a wedding competition run by Thomas Jewellers and are hoping to take home the $50,0000 wedding package to help them tie the knot in Bundaberg.

"Kyle actually proposed in December but I fell pregnant a couple of months later,” Ms Treagus said.

"That put the wedding on hold as obviously our finances were taken up with the baby, which is why winning a wedding would be absolutely amazing.”

The pair, who met three and a half years ago, are familiar faces around town.

Mr Swallow has grown up in the region and Ms Treagus manages Lovisa in Hinkler Central.

"Kyle is in the Australian Army, which means a lot of time away from one another,” she said.

"The longest time we have been apart is about 14 months.

"Through most of my pregnancy we didn't see much of each other either, he was able to come back for my glucose scan and the baby reveal.”

Now Ms Treagus said the wedding was the next big step.

"It would mean the absolute world to us to have our families together for our wedding,” she said.

"We want to have it in Bundaberg and to win would mean we would have extra money of our own to get my whole family over from South Australia.”

Voting for the competition closes on November 30.

