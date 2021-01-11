BSL addresses questions about future of Bingera Mill site

This crushing season is going to be a little different following Bundaberg Sugar's move to mill at one site.

The company announced it's intentions in October to close Bingera Mill and consolidate its cane milling into a single streamlined operation through Millaquin Mill.

Bundaberg Sugar Ltd CEO Guy Basile said there were "no concrete plans as yet" for the future of the Bingera Mill site.

He said the mill had not been sold, nor had the site been reviewed for processing other crops.

Mr Basile said many growers were not surprised at news and "had been expecting the closure for some time".

Despite the closure of the Bingera site, Mr Basile said Millaquin could handle the increased supply.

Bundaberg Sugar Ltd CEO Guy Basile.

The NewsMail previously reported Bundaberg Sugar had outlined plans to invest in a new retractable bridge that would be able to transport the crop from locals growers' and BSL land over the river.

BSL Chief Operating Officer Gary Nixon said they had been working on the project for a number of years.

Mr Nixon said there would also be further factory upgrades to the Millaquin Mill before the 2021 crushing season to ensure it can handle the anticipated cane crushes for coming year.

