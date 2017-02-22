Bryce says goodbye to Bundy and Trace

SPLITTING UP: Bryce Ruthven is Sydney-bound after two years of presenting Hitz939's breakfast show with Tracey Sergiacomi.

BUNDABERG has woken up to the fun-loving duo of Bryce Ruthven and Trace Sergiacomi for the last two years but one of popular radio hosts is signing off.

Bryce has announced he is leaving the Hitz939 breakfast show to take a job in Sydney.

After a successful stint in the Rum City - including two ACRA nominations (one for best on air team in the country), two Queensland Multimedia Award nominations and 2016 survey results showing the Bryce and Trace was Bundaberg's most listened to radio show - Bryce will join WS FM as a panel operator and producer for Jonesy and Amanda.

"I am excited to be joining a talented team and working with some of the best programmers in the country,” Bryce said.

Despite heading back to his home town, Bryce said he loved his time in Bundaberg.

"They say in regional towns it's the people that make the place and I couldn't agree more,” he said.

"I've met some people here who will remain life long friends plus a partner I'm taking away from the city, so apologies about that.

"Plus the weather, it's amazing all year round”.

The football fanatic said he would miss everybody he had met through the show and the boys from The Waves soccer club.

"Bundy has some great people in the right roles who are passionate about what they do which is great and makes life easy.”

In what might come as a surprise to listeners, he said he would also miss Trace.

"After seeing someone everyday for the past two years, you grow close,” Bryce said.

"Even though she has a few years on me and has acted like my mother at times, it will be very different not seeing her at work each day.”

One of Bryce's best memories was his involvement in the NRL trial match between the Cowboys Broncos last year.

"Unless you were involved with organising the event you don't understand how much time and effort went into making it the spectacle it turned out to be,” Bryce said.

Other great memories came from the show's listeners.

"They have been so entertaining each morning and made the show what it was.

"They are passionate about the only truly-local commercial station in the region and it made those 4am alarms that much easier to get up and out of bed.”

Trace said she and Bundaberg would miss her Cronulla Sharks-loving sidekick.

"I am very excited for Bryce. It's a great opportunity for him that he thoroughly deserves.”

Bryce's first day at WS FM is on March 6.