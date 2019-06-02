Bruxner Hwy crash, car flipped

CAR CRASH: AMBULANCE crews and other emergency services are attending a vehicle accident on the Bruxner Hwy at Wollongbar which occurred around noon on Sunday June 2.

UPDATE 12:30PM RICHMOND Police District have confirmed the car which crashed and flipped in Wollongbar earlier today was being pursued by the Highway Patrol.

A police spokesman said the road is now open.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said at 11.50am they received a report of a vehicle roll-over.

"We had two occupants in the vehicle who were briefly trapped," she said.

"The two young females were both extracted from the vehicle and one treated for back and neck injuries and one for lower back pain.

"Four road crews attended the incident and both young women have been transported by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital."

More to come.

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a car crash which occurred around noon on the Bruxner Hwy at Wollongbar.

It is understood one vehicle has rolled and is now upside down.

At least three ambulances and police are in attendance.

The incident occurred near the 70kmph zone.

Traffic is backed up and drivers are urged to take care and allow for extra travel time.

More to come.