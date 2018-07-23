Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cyclist was injured after crashing into a garden hose that had been strung up at chest height across a Mooloolaba street.
A cyclist was injured after crashing into a garden hose that had been strung up at chest height across a Mooloolaba street. Contributed
Crime

Brutal trap leaves Coast cyclist with broken bones

22nd Jul 2018 11:23 AM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2018 4:50 AM

A CYCLIST has suffered a broken collarbone after being knocked off his bike by hosing that was strung up across a roadway in Mooloolaba early Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old Mountain Creek man was riding along Goonawarra Dr near Quondong St about 5.40am when he crashed into the hose that was tied to shrubs across the street at chest height.

The man was unable to see the hazard due to low light and fell from his bike.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital suffering a broken collarbone and fractured ribs.

Police are seeking witnesses to this and similar incidents that have occurred in the area.

Residents living along Palm Dr, Tombarra St, Pettigrew St and Kalinda Ave who may have CCTV or dashcam vision depicting anything suspicious are urged to contact police.

Related Items

crash cyclist editors picks mooloolaba police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fruit processor caught in halal battle

    premium_icon Fruit processor caught in halal battle

    News A WIDE Bay-Burnett region fruit processor is among companies alleged to have been duped as a halal certification turf war heads to the courts.

    Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

    Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

    News Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen explains store name

    Man says his 'drug lab' could have been for essential oils

    premium_icon Man says his 'drug lab' could have been for essential oils

    Crime Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Ozturk's claim was 'hardly believable'

    Local Partners