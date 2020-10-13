Brutal details of Kate and Wills’ split

It's hard to imagine a time when Kate Middleton and Prince William weren't happily married and proud parents to their three adorable children.

But before they tied the knot in 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who met at university - did briefly split in 2007.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their university graduation in 2005. Picture: Clarence House via Getty Images

Royal author Robert Lacey revealed how the Prince broke up with his long-term girlfriend in an excerpt of his new book Battle Of The Brothers which appeared in the Daily Mail.

The biography claims Prince William - who was 25 at the time - was "uncertain" about his future with Kate, so called her during the middle of the day on April 11, 2007 while she was working as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw.

Kate Middleton was working at Jigsaw when Prince William dumped her by phone in 2007, the new book claims. Picture: Getty Images

The author wrote: "Kate excused herself from a meeting at Jigsaw, the fashion store with which she'd recently started working, to take a call from William in a room out of earshot of the other buyers.

"She shut the door for more than an hour. When she came out, she was single."

However, the split only lasted a couple of months - and William addressed their brief break-up during their engagement interview in 2010.

William touched on the split during their televised engagement interview. Picture: AP Photo

He said: "We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

Additionally, Kate Middleton said it was difficult not to be "consumed" by the relationship at first.

Giving insight into how she dealt with the split, she added: "At the time, I wasn't very happy about it but actually it made me a stronger person.

"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time, looking back on it."

Elsewhere in the book, which is out this week, author Lacey is set to reveal what really happened at the height of Harry and William's 'royal rift', particularly at the Queen's emergency crisis meeting, the Sandringham Summit.

Battle of Brothers is out this week. Picture: The Sun

The two princes are said to have "cut contact for two months" after Harry quit the firm and moved to the US with wife Meghan.

The Queen summoned Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to Sandringham in January for crunch talks about Meghan and Harry's future in the royal family.

Lacey will reportedly reveal the "real, unvarnished story" of what happened during the Sandringham Summit when the terms of Megxit were decided.

According to the Daily Mail, the new book is already a cause of concern for the Palace, with Lacey telling the publication they refused to read the chapters he sent them.

He said they probably "took fright over the title", adding: "If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy. There is time to change things in a positive direction, but at the moment the Palace is not working in that direction."

