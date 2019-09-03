Brutal attack: Man strikes after comment about female friend

Garrett Martin Batkins was sentenced to 12 months jail with immediate parole after hitting a man in the back of the head with a baseball bat.

THINGS quickly escalated out of control when Garrett Martin Batkines stepped in to defend a female friend.

Batkines, 20 and who was on probation for a previous offence, pleaded guilty yesterday in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and two counts of breach of bail.

The court heard at the time of the offence, Batkines was in the company of a female friend when the victim began making comments about her.

Batkines asked the male victim to stop before the man charged at him.

During the altercation, the victim grabbed Batkines which led to him picking up a baseball bat and striking the man in the head, the court heard.

As a result of the incident the victim received a wound to the back of his head, cuts to his lip and bruising.

In his submission to the court, police prosecutor Grant Klaassen recommended a term of imprisonment with immediate parole was in range.

Batkines' lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court he had a toxic relationship with his family and was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago.

He also told the court Batkines had also been attending counselling sessions as part of his current probation and tendered letters to Magistrate Ross Woodford as proof.

Mr Woodford took into account Batkines' plea of guilty and the fact the victim was making comments about Batkines' friend which provoked the incident.

Batkines was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and was fined a total of $600 for his two breach of bail charges.