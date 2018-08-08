Menu
Casino Local Court. Rodney Stevens
BRUTAL ATTACK: Casino man hit 61-year-old with iron bar

Liana Turner
7th Aug 2018 1:00 PM
A CASINO man will face court after an alleged serious assault.

Richmond Police District officers were called to East St, Casino shortly after 5pm yesterday.

Inspector Nicole Bruce said one man, 29, allegedly struck a 61-year-old man on the head and face with an iron bar.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the alleged victim was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

Insp Bruce said he suffered lacerations to his face and head, bruising and swelling and a possible severe finger fracture.

She said the finger fracture was expected to require surgery.

She said the two men were known to each other.

The accused was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation, being armed with intent and possessing an offensive implement in a public place.

He is expected to face Casino Local Court on August 15.

    Local Partners