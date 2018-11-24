'BRUTAL ASSAULT': Uncle and nephew attack couple in home

AN UNCLE and nephew who went on a violent rampage through a woman's home have been jointly convicted in the District Court at Bundaberg.

On March 11 at Bundaberg West, Kahlym John Phillips, 18 and Jace Clinton Parry, 34, walked into a woman's home through an unlocked door and got into a short, heated discussion with a man inside. Moments later, Phillips started punching the man in the head.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said "it was at that point Mr Parry involved himself and (a woman) attempted to assist (the man)”.

"She is of a very slight build and is much smaller physically than (them),” she said.

The court heard Parry pulled the woman to the ground, causing her head to smack into the floor.

Parry was then pushed out the house by the man and woman while Phillips retreated through a back door.

"You were both intoxicated, whether it be with drugs or alcohol is absolutely no excuse for your behaviour,” Judge Katherine McGinness.

Parry struck the front door with a pole on his way out, and shortly after, he unleashed the make-shift weapon on the woman's car. In response, the woman grabbed him and bit his ear, causing Parry to swing the pole at her, connecting hard with her groin.

"It was quite a brutal assault on a small female ... both complainants have had ongoing issues from this conduct. (The woman) in particular says she now has trouble sleeping at times when she recalls the assault ... and (the man) gets quite anxious when he thinks about what he saw happen to (her) on that day, particularly seeing her ... connecting with the ground during the course of the assault,” Ms Kelso said.

"Fortunately neither of the complainants received any ongoing injuries of bodily harm as a result of the offending.”

Both defendants have never been imprisoned and have been out on bail throughout these proceedings. The court heard Parry and Phillips each had a criminal history, although the former's only similar offence dates back to 2000.

Phillips, however, has been before the court more recently, having pleaded guilty to snatching an envelope of cash from an 88-year-old man after watching him withdraw $3000 from a Bundaberg bank.

For that crime, Phillips was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $3000 in restitution.

On Thursday Parry was sentenced for two counts of common assault and one count of wilful damage to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. His nephew (Phillips) was put on a two-year probation and ordered to complete 60 hours of community service in relation to his single common assault charge.