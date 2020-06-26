Brush up on skills online

PAINT AND SIP: Local artist Vanessa Allegra with her homemade Pink Lady Quarantini cocktail, said the response to her online classes had been very positive and she is grateful for the support.

ADVERSITY is something many businesses have faced recently, but one colourful artist has brushed it off and is back with a much larger vision in mind.

When local artist Vanessa Allegra hired a team of creatives to assist her with her monthly brush party events, little did she know the challenges that lay ahead.

Known for offering a fun painting class with a glass or two of wine on the side, the success of the social activity thrives on face-to-face communication and interaction, but was quickly turned upside down when the Covid virus restrictions were implemented.

Not one to let a challenge pass her by, Ms Allegra, with the help of her tech-savvy business partner and brand new team worked their magic, offering the classes through an online platform, with the ability to reach a wider audience.

“We had all these wonderful plans in the works and suddenly we were in the most ridiculous time to start an event business, but we managed to pull a spectacular looking recording studio out of nowhere and get ourselves online,” Ms Allegra said.

“The response has been incredibly positive and we have even had family members join in from different parts of the country and complete their painting together which is lovely.

“We have had a very loyal following during this time, which I have been so touched by and we’ve designed some fun ways of thanking this loyal crew, so I look forward to seeing them again.”

And while the trans… wasn’t simple, the Bundy artist said there have been plenty of positives to come out of the online classes, which allowed for a more intimate setting.

“One of my favourite things to come out of this has been our new paint kits, which are absolutely gorgeous goodie bags filled with everything needed for our online sessions,” Ms Allegra said.

“We loved putting them together and delivering them like presents to our patrons.”

While the in-person paint classes are set to resume at HSG At the Gardens on the 24th of next month, the brush party crew are looking at continuing to offer the occasional online class too.

Held in the beautiful wedding reception area, there is plenty of space for participants to spread out when painting their special masterpieces.

In addition to the monthly brush party events, the brush party crew will also be offering private event sessions for bridal showers, birthday parties and corporate or charity events.

But that’s not all on the horizon for the artist, who is also in the process of curating a show called Mythologië, which will showcase a selection of stunning artworks by figurative artists at the Cross Gallery in November, as well as working on her own collection of bird-inspired paintings.

“Prior to this year I’d never really tried to paint birds, but now I feel they will play a large role in my future paintings,” Ms Allegra said.

“I’m about to call one of my models back in to do a reshoot for a painting I’m working on which has my model surrounded by galahs.”

To view Ms Allegra’s portfolio, visit @vanessaallegra.art on Instagram or register for the next brush party at facebook.com/brushpartyAU. Tickets are $40 and include a paint kit to create your very own masterpiece.